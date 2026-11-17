On Tuesday, November 17, the Kyiv circular commuter train continues to operate on its full route despite Russian shelling and traffic restrictions on the bridges.

However, trains are experiencing delays due to mandatory stops for safety reasons.

As of now, four trains are running behind schedule:

B10 Sviatoshyn — Vokzalna — Darnytsia — 20-minute delay;

A08 Svyatoshyn — Pochayna — Darnytsia — 47-minute delay;

A07 Darnitsa — Vokzalna — Svyatoshyn — 16-minute delay;

A06 Darnitsa — Vokzalna — Svyatoshyn — 35-minute delay.

Kyiv City Express noted that despite transportation restrictions, the circular commuter train continues to provide service between the left and right banks of the capital.

Two additional morning trains have also been scheduled for passengers on the Pochayna–Darnitsa–Vydubychi route and in the opposite direction. They will stop at all intermediate stations.

The additional trains are intended to help passengers reach stations on the blue and green metro lines.

You can check the current schedule for the circular commuter train and train departure times on the official Kyiv City Express website.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Express Telegram channel.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were recorded in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by the Russian shelling on November 16.

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