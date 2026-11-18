As of November 18, traffic has been partially restored on the South and North Bridges in Kyiv.

At the same time, restrictions and temporary traffic control measures remain in effect at some crossings.

Southern Bridge. Vehicles weighing up to and including 10 metric tons, as well as public transportation with a total weight of up to 18 metric tons, are permitted to cross at regulated intervals. Traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains closed.

Northern Bridge. Public and special-purpose vehicles are permitted to use the far-right lane on both sides of the bridge in both directions. However, passenger cars and transit freight vehicles are prohibited from using the bridge.

Podil Bridge. Traffic from the left bank to the right bank is temporarily restricted for approximately 15 minutes after the start of an air raid alert.

Darnitsky Bridge and Metro Bridge. Both bridges are open to traffic without restrictions.

The E. O. Paton Bridge. A reversible traffic pattern is in effect here depending on the time of day:

from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. — traffic from the left bank to the right;

from 4:00 PM to midnight — traffic from the right bank to the left.

Drivers are advised to take current restrictions into account when planning their routes through the city to avoid delays and choose alternative routes in advance.

This was reported in the latest update on the operation of the capital’s bridges.

In Kyiv, temporary traffic has been permitted across the South Bridge from the left bank to the right bank.

A video of the Northern Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes has been posted online. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, as people cross the bridge on foot.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were recorded in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by the Russian shelling on November 16.

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