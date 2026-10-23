Additional city commuter train services will run in Kyiv on October 23

In Kyiv, additional Kyiv City Express commuter train services continue to be scheduled due to restrictions on subway operations. On Thursday, October 23, trains will run on the half-loop section between the “Pochayna” and “Vydubychi” stations.

The additional trips were organized to increase passenger capacity and make it easier to get around the city amid the metro service restrictions.

The trains will stop at all intermediate stations along the route: “Rainbow,” “Voskresenka,” “Troieshchyna-2,” “Mykilska Slobidka,” “Livoberezhna,” “Rusanivka,” “Darnitsa,” and “Bereznyaki.”

In the direction from “Vydubychi” Station to “Pochayna” Station

5:00 p.m. — departure, 5:44 p.m . — arrival;

5:53 p.m. — departure, 6:44 p.m. — arrival;

6:55 p.m. — departure, 7:43 p.m. — arrival;

7:58 p.m. — departure, 8:45 p.m. — arrival.

From Pochayna Station to Vydubychi Station

4:59 p.m. — departure, 5:45 p.m . — arrival;

5:59 p.m. — departure, 6:44 p.m. — arrival;

6:59 p.m. — departure, 7:46 p.m. — arrival;

7:59 p.m. — departure, 8:42 p.m. — arrival.

Surface public transportation runs near each city commuter train station, allowing passengers to continue their journey via other routes.

The additional trips are intended to help Kyiv residents reach their desired areas of the capital amid limited subway service.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

As a reminder, due to a prolonged air raid alert and crowds at stations, the train schedule for the Red Line of the metro has been temporarily changed in the capital. This was reported by Glavkom, citing the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is scheduling additional Kyiv City Express trains to connect the left and right banks of Kyiv. This decision was made due to traffic complications on the South Bridge.

On Friday, October 23, Lobby No. 1 at the “Chernihivska” metro station in Kyiv will reopen. Passengers will be able to use the exit toward the “Darnitsa” station.

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