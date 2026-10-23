Bus and trolleybus routes will be changed in Kyiv on October 24 and 25

On October 24 and 25, the routes of several buses and a trolleybus will be temporarily changed in Kyiv due to seasonal fairs. The restrictions will apply to buses Nos. 2, 6, 31, 37D, 39, 44, 110, and 112, as well as trolleybus No. 34.

The changes will be in effect from the start of service until the end of the fairs on Holosiivska, Lisivska, Oleksandra Ekster, Yordanska, Akademika Shalimova, Tatarska, and Ihor Yukhnovskyi Streets.

Passengers are advised to take these changes into account when planning their trips.

Bus No. 2 will run from Vakhtang Kikabidze Street to Vidradnyi Avenue along its usual route, then continue along Vaclav Havel Boulevard and Vitalii Skakun Street, after which it will return to its regular route.

Bus No. 6 will run from Darnytska Square to Myroslavska Street without stopping on Lisivska and Radunska Streets.

Bus No. 37D will run from the “Lisova” metro station to Chervona Kalina Avenue.

Bus No. 39 will follow this route: Holosiivskyi Avenue — Nauky Avenue — Lysogirska Street to the interchange at the intersection with Raketna and Panoramna Streets — Lysogirska Street — Lysogirskyi Lane. In the opposite direction, the route will remain unchanged.

Bus No. 44 will run from the “Bereznyaky” city commuter train station to Lisivska Street along its usual route, then along Radunska Street to Myroslavska Street.

Bus No. 110 will run from the “Ploshcha Ukrainskikh Heroiv” metro station to Lisivska Street along its regular route, then along Radunska Street to Myroslavska Street without stopping on Lisivska Street. There will be no changes in the opposite direction.

Trolleybus No. 34 will run from Pivnichna Street to Stepan Bandera Avenue.

Bus No. 31 will operate on a modified route: “Polytechnic Institute” Metro Station — Beresteisky Avenue — Bohdan Havrylyshyn Street — Mitrofan Dovnar-Zapolsky Street — Degtyarivska Street — Biloruska Street — Derevlyanska Street — Yuri Illenko Street — Academician Romodanov Street — Zagorivska Street — Prince Volodymyr Monomakh Street — Tatarska Street.

Buses No. 110 and No. 112 will run from the “Ploshcha Ukrainskykh Heroiv” and “Luk’yanivska” metro stations, respectively, to Raiduzhna Street along their usual routes. From there, they will travel along Ivan Mykytenko Street, Sirozhupaniv Street, and Igor Yukhnovsky Street, after which they will return to their regular routes. No changes are planned for the return direction.

Passengers are advised to take these temporary changes to public transportation into account on October 24 and 25 so they can plan their trips around Kyiv in advance.

As a reminder, additional Kyiv City Express commuter train services continue to be scheduled in Kyiv due to restrictions on metro operations. On Thursday, October 23, trains will run on the half-loop section between the “Pochayna” and “Vydubychi” stations.

As a reminder, due to a prolonged air raid alert and crowds at stations, the train schedule for the Red Line of the metro has been temporarily changed in the capital. This was reported by Glavkom, citing the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is scheduling additional Kyiv City Express trains to connect the left and right banks of Kyiv. This decision was made due to traffic complications on the South Bridge.

On Friday, October 23, Lobby No. 1 at the “Chernihivska” metro station in Kyiv will reopen. Passengers will be able to use the exit toward the “Darnitsa” station.

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