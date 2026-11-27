On Saturday, November 28, public transportation in downtown Kyiv will be temporarily restricted due to government events. The changes will affect routes that run along Lavrska Street. The restrictions are related to commemorating the victims of the Holodomor.

From 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., buses No. 24 and No. 25, trolleybus No. 38, and minibus No. 470 will run along their usual routes, but without stopping to pick up or drop off passengers on the section of Lavrska Street between Slavy Square and Tsytadelna Street.

From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., public transportation will operate on modified routes:

Trolleybus No. 38 — will run from the “Vydubychi” metro station to Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard (Novospitalna Street).

Bus No. 24 — from the Central Railway Station to Hrushevsky Street, then via Knyaziv Ostrozkykh, Omelianovych-Pavlenko, Ivan Mazepa, and Hrushevsky Streets, after which it will return to its regular route.

Bus No. 25 — from the “Kyiv-Volynskyi” station to Knyaziv Ostrozkykh Street, then via Omelianovych-Pavlenko, Ivan Mazepa, and Knyaziv Ostrozkykh Streets, after which it will continue along its usual route.

Minibus No. 470 — from Yagidna Street to Knyaziv Ostrozkykh Street, then via Omelianovych-Pavlenko, Ivan Mazepa, and Knyaziv Ostrozkykh Streets.

Public transportation is expected to return to its normal schedule after approximately 12:00 p.m. Passengers are advised to take these changes into account in advance and plan their trips with these temporary restrictions in mind.

Source: Department of Transportation Infrastructure, Kyiv City State Administration.

From November 26 to 28, traffic on Naberezhne Highway in Kyiv’s Pechersk district will be partially restricted. This is due to repair work on the storm sewer system.

As a reminder, on November 21, public transit service across the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank of Kyiv resumed. Traffic in this direction was rerouted via Saperno-Slobidska Street. From now on, bus service across the bridge is available in both directions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents of the capital not to drive private vehicles or use public transportation unless absolutely necessary due to traffic complications between the right and left banks.

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