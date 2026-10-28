On October 28, dangerous levels of air pollution were recorded on one of the streets in Kyiv

As of the morning of October 28, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is mostly good, although some monitoring stations are showing moderate and even hazardous levels of pollution. You can track real-time readings via the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as these services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it’s important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific area, rather than a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on October 28, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally good. However, readings in specific districts may vary throughout the day.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Obolon and Desnianskyi districts—26 AQI.

In the Solomyanskyi district, the pollution level is 104 AQI, and in a specific area—1 Ivana Pulyuya Street—the reading reached a hazardous level of 408 AQI.

Moderate pollution levels were also recorded in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts—61 and 60 AQI, respectively.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the greater the pollution level.

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate the room until the situation improves.

It is recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

Source: Glavkom

As a reminder, on the evening of October 27, the left bank of Kyiv was hit by a major traffic gridlock.

Prior to that, train service on the green metro line in Kyiv had been partially restored.

Following a ballistic missile attack on the night of October 27, the South Bridge in Kyiv was damaged.

Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that bridges have a significant safety margin, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairing the damaged road surface will take some time.

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