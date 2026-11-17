In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, the heating network was damaged, leaving 317 buildings without heat. At the same time, a Russian attack caused disruptions to the water supply in Troieshchyna.

The head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration reported the damage to the heating infrastructure. According to him, the heating network was damaged as a result of damage to the South Bridge.

Currently, 317 residential buildings in the Darnytskyi district remain without heat. No information has yet been provided regarding when heat service will be restored.

Kyivvodokanal also reported problems with the water supply. Due to an enemy attack, disruptions have occurred in the Troyeshchyna residential area.

Source: Oleksandr Kovtunov

In Kyiv, train service on the green metro line was suspended following a missile attack.

The North and South Bridges in Kyiv were closed following Russian strikes: public transportation has rerouted.

Russia attacked the North and South Bridges in Kyiv with missiles, according to Klitschko.

Earlier, the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which had been damaged by a drone, was repaired.

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