Train service on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro has been partially restored

On October 27, train service resumed on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations. Metro service is also operating on the section from the “Syrets” station to the “Vydubychi” station.

At the same time, metro train service across the Pivdennyi Bridge has been temporarily suspended. No information has been provided yet regarding when through service on the line will be fully restored.

Source: Kyiv Metro Municipal Enterprise.

The South Bridge in Kyiv was damaged following a ballistic missile attack on the night of October 27. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that bridges have a significant safety margin, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairs to the damaged road surface will take some time.

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