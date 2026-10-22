In Kyiv, the Holy Vvedensky Monastery was damaged in a Russian attack; some parishioners were injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 22, the Holy Vvedensky Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was damaged. According to reports, two parishioners were injured.

According to the publication, debris damaged the monastery’s roof. There are also reports of two parishioners being injured. No information about their condition is currently available.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the monastery was among the sites damaged as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on the capital.

The circumstances surrounding the damage to the religious building and information about the condition of those injured are being clarified.

This was reported by the news outlet “Union of Orthodox Journalists.”

On the night of October 22, the “Pochayna” retail park was damaged as a result of a combined Russian attack on Kyiv. Several stores within the shopping complex were hit.

The Decathlon sporting goods store on Pochayna Street in Kyiv has temporarily suspended operations due to damage caused by a ballistic attack on the night of October 22. The store is currently not serving customers.

Russia attacked the Pechersk district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station.

Video: Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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