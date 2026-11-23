On the morning of November 23, the capital experienced disruptions in the operation of its ground-based electric transit system due to a power outage in the overhead contact system. The municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans” reported delays in tram service and the suspension of the funicular.

Specifically, at 7:15 a.m., it was announced that the capital’s funicular had been temporarily suspended due to a power outage.

At 9:30 a.m., the municipal enterprise reported delays for trams Nos. 14, 15, and 18 on Beresteisky Avenue. The cause was a power outage in the overhead contact system. According to eyewitnesses, due to the power outage, long lines of trams formed in the direction of the Vidradnyi neighborhood and in the opposite direction; however, power was restored within a few minutes, and the trams began moving again.

Passengers are asked to take these changes into account when planning their routes.

Source: “Kyivpastrans”

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