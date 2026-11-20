Due to a power outage on November 20, trolleybus service was suspended in parts of the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital. Passengers were urged to take these temporary restrictions into account when planning their trips.

“Due to a power outage in the electrical grid, trolleybus service has been temporarily suspended in parts of Kyiv’s Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts. We ask passengers to take these changes into account when planning their routes,” the Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise reported.

Problems with trolleybus service arose following the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on November 20, which damaged several key transportation facilities in the capital.

In particular, the Russian strikes damaged the Podil-Voskresensky Bridge, the Darnytskyi Bridge, and the Pivdennyi Bridge. As a result, transportation between the right and left banks of the Dnipro River has become significantly more difficult.

Source: Kyivpastrans

As a reminder, the air raid alert in Kyiv has been in effect for about six hours.

Against this backdrop, it has been reported that Russian missiles damaged three bridges in Kyiv, complicating travel between the riverbanks.

In Kyiv, Russian shelling has damaged the main building of Dragomanov University.

In addition, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

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