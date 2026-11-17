A 48-year-old man was detained in Kyiv for transporting cocaine hidden in jars of face cream. According to the investigation, he purchased the drugs for subsequent retail sale. In addition, during a search of his garage, law enforcement officers discovered cannabis, hashish, weapons, and explosives.

Under the procedural supervision of the Darnytsia District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, the man was notified that he is suspected of the illegal acquisition and possession of narcotics, as well as explosive substances.

According to the investigation, the suspect purchased the cocaine with the intent of establishing a retail distribution network. Law enforcement officers detained him near a mail kiosk while he was carrying a cardboard box. The narcotics were concealed in jars of face cream.

During a search of the man’s garage, law enforcement officers discovered and seized packages containing cannabis and hashish, as well as a significant number of weapons and explosive devices.

Among the items seized were:

a TNT block;

a grenade fuse;

grenade casings;

a large quantity of ammunition of various calibers.

All seized items were sent for forensic analysis.

Also, during his arrest, the man smashed his own phone in an attempt to hide his contacts.

At the request of the prosecution, the suspect was ordered to be held in pretrial detention with the right to post bail.

The man is charged with the illegal acquisition and possession of narcotics, as well as the illegal acquisition and possession of explosive substances.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

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