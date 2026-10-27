In Kyiv, a man abused a 10-month-old puppy: police have opened an investigation

In Kyiv, a 47-year-old man is suspected of cruelty toward a 10-month-old puppy named Plyush. The incident occurred in the Obolon district.

According to the Kyiv police, surveillance camera footage shows the man kicking the dog and forcibly dragging it by its collar.

Law enforcement officers have taken the animal into custody and are transporting it to a veterinary clinic for examination.

The police have opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The man faces up to three years of restricted liberty.

Source: Kyiv Police

In Ternopil, a 17-year-old local resident set a fighting dog on a police officer, resulting in the woman sustaining lacerations to her face. Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal case regarding this incident. The minor could face up to five years in prison.

In Irpin, a tied-up dog was found near a supermarket, with a note and documents left beside it. The note stated that the animal belonged to a soldier who had died.

In Kyiv, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison for cruelty to a dog and theft from a car.

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