In Kyiv, a man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his 10-year-old daughter

In Kyiv, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his 10-year-old daughter. He was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The public prosecution in the case was supported by juvenile prosecutors from the Kyiv City and Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Offices.

The crime occurred in October 2023. At that time, the girl’s mother had traveled to another city for a few days, leaving her daughter with her father and two sons, aged 4 and 6. That night, the man, who had been drinking that day, raped the child.

The next morning, the girl told her neighbors and her grandmother what had happened. However, only the neighbors believed her—and it was they who contacted law enforcement.

In court, the man did not admit to raping the girl, and his relatives insisted that she had made the whole thing up. However, their claims were refuted by the results of the forensic examination and the evidence gathered.

The court sentenced the man to 13 years in prison.

Once the verdict becomes final, information about the convicted man will be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against the Sexual Freedom and Integrity of Minors.

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