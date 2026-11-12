In Kyiv, a man was convicted of stealing a cell phone from a pizzeria manager

In Kyiv, a court sentenced a 37-year-old man to five years in prison for stealing a cell phone from the manager of a fast-food restaurant. The crime took place on Chervona Kalina Avenue in the Desnianskyi District of the capital.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, took the victim’s statement, and began searching for the suspect.

Within a few hours, investigators located the suspect and apprehended him. He turned out to be a 37-year-old local resident who had previously been convicted multiple times for robbery and armed robbery.

During the preliminary investigation, law enforcement officers determined that the man had entered the pizzeria and noticed a cell phone near the cash register.

Waiting until the manager stepped away to close out the shift, the visitor took the phone and put it in his pocket.

Investigators from the Desnianskyi Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, notified the man that he was suspected of violating Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—theft committed under martial law.

After the pretrial investigation was completed, the indictment was forwarded to the court.

Following the trial, the court found the Kyiv resident guilty of theft and sentenced him to five years in prison.

The theft was reported to the police by the establishment’s administrator.

In Ternopil, law enforcement identified a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of a cell phone from a minibus driver. The victim contacted the police and estimated the value of the stolen property at 7,000 hryvnias. According to law enforcement, a 20-year-old local resident may have taken possession of it.

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