Under the procedural supervision of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, a 50-year-old local resident was notified that he is suspected of animal cruelty resulting in bodily injury.

The penalty for the charge under Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

The incident occurred in a residential area of the Holosiivskyi District, where the man was walking his dog, nicknamed Belka, with his girlfriend. A verbal altercation broke out between the dog’s owner and a passerby because the dog was on the street without a muzzle, even though it was on a leash. The prosecutor’s office noted that this breed is not on the list of breeds that owners are required to walk with muzzles; however, during the altercation, the aggressive man pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog, wounding it in the head behind the ear.

Belka’s owners rushed the injured dog to a veterinary clinic, and law enforcement officers detained the attacker. The prosecutor filed a motion with the court requesting that the suspect be placed under 24-hour house arrest; therefore, the prosecution will appeal the court’s decision to impose a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

In Kyiv, the Dniprovskyi District Court handed down a harsh sentence to a 31-year-old local resident, finding him guilty of cruel treatment of a stray dog, which led to its death. The perpetrator was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison.

Meanwhile, a bill has been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada that tightens regulations on the keeping of both wild and domestic animals. For the first time, imprisonment will be introduced as a penalty for smuggling them.

Read us on