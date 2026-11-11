In the capital, officials inspected the winter readiness of one of the centers providing temporary shelter for orphans and children deprived of parental care.

The facility is fully equipped with autonomous life support systems.

The center has gas and solid-fuel boiler rooms, its own well, and six generators of varying capacities. To provide protection during air raid alerts, three mobile shelters and one underground shelter have been set up.

Currently, there are 97 children at the facility, ranging in age from newborns to 8 years old. Eight of the children are being prepared for adoption.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

In the event of a complete power outage in the city’s electrical grid, Kyiv Metro stations will continue to function as shelters. Life support systems will operate on backup power sources; however, in critical situations, train and escalator service may be temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, the Kyiv Metro partially suspended service on November 2 due to a power outage in the city’s electrical grid. It was reported that service on the “green” line had been completely suspended. Around 10 a.m. on November 2, the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise announced the resumption of train service on the “red” metro line in Kyiv.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 2, electric transit service was temporarily suspended on several routes in the capital due to a power outage in the grid. The restrictions affected the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line, as well as a number of avenues and streets in Kyiv.

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