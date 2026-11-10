Traffic gridlock continues for a second day in Kyiv: there is a massive traffic jam on the North Bridge, and passengers are walking

Kyiv is experiencing serious traffic problems for the second day in a row. On the North Bridge heading toward Pochayna, only one lane remains open to traffic, causing massive traffic jams. Cars are barely moving, and public transportation passengers are forced to walk part of the route.

According to eyewitnesses, traffic has slowed significantly due to the restrictions on the North Bridge. Currently, only one lane is open to traffic heading toward Pochayna.

The “Troieshchyna FB” community clarified that this lane is reserved exclusively for public transportation. As a result, cars are no longer being allowed through near the Sky Mall shopping center. Drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance and choose alternative routes.

The traffic restrictions have caused a significant backup of cars in front of the North Bridge. According to eyewitness reports, traffic has virtually come to a standstill, and public transportation cannot operate as usual.

Passengers are also facing problems. Long lines have formed at bus stops, and people are forced to get off public transportation and cross the bridge on foot to reach the Right Bank of the capital, get to work, or run their errands.

Traffic problems are not limited to the North Bridge. Photos of a large traffic jam in front of the Paton Bridge are also being shared on social media.

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As a result, travel between the left and right banks of Kyiv remains significantly hampered. According to available information, the traffic gridlock has continued for the second day in a row following the attacks on the bridges.

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Drivers and passengers are having to spend significantly more time on the road and find alternative ways to get around the city.

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Local Telegram channels and the “Troyeshchyna FB” community are reporting on the difficult situation.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 9, Kyiv experienced significant traffic problems. Kilometers-long traffic jams formed on the capital’s main thoroughfares and at crossings over the Dnipro River, with delays on some sections reaching nearly an hour.

As a reminder, the capital is implementing alternative traffic routes between the left and right banks of the Dnipro. The new rules are intended to relieve congestion on the bridges and streamline traffic flow.

Residents and visitors to Kyiv have been warned about partial traffic restrictions on the North Bridge. The changes for drivers will take effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, so drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attacks on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.

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