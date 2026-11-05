In Kyiv, two assailants robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, two assailants attacked a 20-year-old local resident who was in his car.

Threatening him with a gun, they forced him out of the car, beat him, and stole his bag containing money, his watch, his phone, and his car keys.

Police quickly apprehended the suspects—a 29-year-old man and his 27-year-old female accomplice. They were found on one of the district’s streets.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the robbery.

Source: Kyiv Police.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, two minors committed a robbery against a passerby. During the altercation, they beat the man and stole two cell phones, money, and documents; investigators subsequently notified them that they were under suspicion.

As a reminder, a large-scale scheme involving 300 drop points was uncovered in the Vinnytsia region.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has opened a case against former Dynamo coach Shovkovskyi for extortion.

Read us on