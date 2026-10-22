In Kyiv, city workers removed the glass from the controversial bus stop in Lukyanivka
On Hlybochytska Street in Kyiv, the side and rear walls of one of the glass public transportation shelters were completely dismantled following public outcry.
After the municipal services took action, only the metal frame, roof, and benches remained of the shelter. As a result, passengers are forced to wait for public transportation practically out in the open, with no protection from rain or wind.
Source: Glavkom.
Ukrainian comedian and former “Kvartal 95” actress Anastasia Oruzhova recorded an ironic video about the glass public transportation shelters in Kyiv. Against the backdrop of constant Russian shelling of the capital, the artist called one of these structures her “place of power.”
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that reports of new construction of glass public transportation shelters in the capital are untrue. According to him, the glass bus stop in Lukyanivka—photos of which are circulating online—is a structure that had previously been dismantled and has now been returned to its original location.