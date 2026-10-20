The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was not damaged by the Russian attack. At the same time, drivers and passengers have been warned of possible traffic disruptions. The Kyiv City State Administration explained that law enforcement officers are working near the bridge and documenting the aftermath of the attack. As a result, traffic in this area may be slower than usual. “The Northern Bridge was not hit, but traffic across the bridge may be disrupted. This is due to the need for law enforcement officers to document the consequences of the attack near the bridge,” the administration’s statement reads.

There may also be deviations from the usual schedule for public transportation routes that cross the bridge. Passengers should take this into account when planning their trips and, if possible, allow extra time for their journey. The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) did not specify how long the work will last or when traffic on the bridge will return to normal. ==This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) on its Telegram channel.

In Kyiv, specialists from the municipal enterprise “Kyivavtoshlyakhmist” have completed repairs on a section of the Northern Bridge that was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on October 4. At the site, the foundation of the roadway was reinforced, structural elements were repaired, and the road surface was restored.