Street restrooms may be installed in Kyiv, says the head of the Desnyansky District State Administration

Kyiv is considering the possibility of installing public restrooms amid disruptions to water, heating, and electricity supplies. Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, made this statement following a meeting at the Kyiv City State Administration.

“Kyiv is now going to install public restrooms: there’s no water, no heating, and no electricity. That’s what Klitschko’s deputy said,” Bakhmatov stated after the meeting at the Kyiv City State Administration.

However, he did not provide any details regarding the possible locations for these restrooms, their number, or the timeline for implementing this decision.

These plans were announced by the deputy mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Utility and energy services are working around the clock to restore normal water pressure in Kyiv’s water supply network following yet another Russian attack on critical infrastructure, which caused power outages on November 5.

In the evening, downtown Kyiv was plunged into near-total darkness. Streetlights are out, and there is no lighting even on buildings or in some retail establishments. Car headlights remain the most visible source of light for drivers and pedestrians.

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