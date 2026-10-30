Eight new magnolia trees were planted in the Park of Partisan Glory in Kyiv along the Alley of Remembrance for children who lost their lives to cancer. There are now 19 trees growing in this area. The Avenue of Remembrance was launched last year by the “Tabletochki” Charitable Foundation. It was created as a place where families can gather, honor the memory of their children, share memories, and support one another.

This year, 26 families supported by the foundation from across Ukraine joined the initiative.

Ms. Oleksandra, who lost her 11-year-old daughter Daria to cancer, sees these magnolias not simply as trees in memory of the children, but as “a manifestation of love that never fades.”

“I want there to be as many places as possible in this world where she and the other children we’ve lost continue to be present—where their names are not forgotten, where people talk about them, and where their memory lives on,” she says.

Kateryna Ivanova, a mental health program specialist at the “Tabletochki” Foundation, emphasized that the pain of losing a child never goes away, so it’s important to stay close to the families. It’s also important that this space remains a place accessible to families, “where they can come, be silent, cry, remember, and simply be with people who understand without words.”

Every spring, when the magnolias bloom, families gather once again at the Alley of Remembrance to honor their children.

In the U.S., the incidence of colorectal cancer among children has increased sixfold — Live Science.

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