Today, November 17, on Heroiv Dnipra Street in Kyiv, a car crashed into a tram carrying passengers. Due to the accident, tram service has been temporarily suspended across most of the Obolon district.

The traffic accident occurred amid a transportation crisis in the capital caused by the closure of the North and South Bridges following a Russian attack.

As a result, Obolon residents are facing additional transportation challenges: in addition to traffic restrictions due to bridge damage, a significant portion of the district’s tram service is currently out of operation.

Details regarding the circumstances of the accident and any possible casualties are still being confirmed.

This is being reported by local Telegram channels.

In addition, the Kyiv Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal accident in the village of Mala Vilshanka in the Bila Tserkva district, where a 31-year-old driver, who was heavily intoxicated, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

In the Stryi region, a 51-year-old driver was charged with hitting a female pedestrian and fleeing the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

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