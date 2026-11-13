Two new bridges are scheduled to open in Kyiv in early 2027

The capital is preparing to open two new bridges, which are scheduled to begin operation in early 2027.

This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, during question time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, construction of these structures is ongoing.

“Two bridge crossings are scheduled to open in Kyiv early next year… This will increase traffic capacity by about 15%. There is a funding shortfall, but this issue is being resolved, as this project is a priority,” Kalashnyk noted.

The minister added that there are plans to build eight such bridges in Kyiv.

He indicated that there are preliminary agreements with international partners regarding the financing of their construction, without disclosing any additional details.

Kalashnik added that Ukraine plans to build a total of 21 bridge crossings over three rivers, according to Ukrinform.

A Kyiv City Council commission assessed Kyiv’s readiness for winter.

In the event of a complete power outage in the city’s electrical grid, Kyiv Metro stations will continue to serve as shelters. Life support systems will operate on backup power sources; however, in critical situations, train and escalator service may be temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, the metro in Kyiv partially halted operations on November 2 due to a power outage in the city’s electrical grid.

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