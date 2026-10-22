Train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro has been restricted due to damage to the South Bridge

In Kyiv, train service on the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line has been temporarily rerouted due to the aftermath of last night’s massive shelling of the capital. Damage to the South Bridge has affected operations on the “green” metro line.

According to city officials, trains are currently running on two separate sections:

“Syrets” – “Vydubychi”;

“Osokorky” – “Chervonyi Khutir.”

The temporary restrictions were caused by damage to the South Bridge resulting from the massive overnight shelling of Kyiv. In particular, part of the metro infrastructure was damaged.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that inspections of the damaged facilities and restoration work will resume once the air raid alert is lifted. Service on the Syretsko-Pecherska Line will be provided using the available rolling stock that remained in the metro tunnels overnight.

Due to the limited number of trains, service intervals may be extended. Passengers should take these changes into account when planning their trips.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Russia attacked Uman, causing fires to break out in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building in Uman was damaged.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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