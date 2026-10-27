Following a nighttime ballistic attack on Kyiv, traffic across the South Bridge was blocked, so alternative routes were set up for vehicles. Separate detour routes were provided for drivers of passenger cars and trucks.

Law enforcement officials are urging drivers to plan their trips in advance and take into account changes in traffic patterns.

Law enforcement officials are urging drivers to be aware of temporary restrictions and to plan their trips according to the new traffic patterns.

Detour routes for the South Bridge:

For freight vehicles: from the Boryspil Highway, traffic is directed onto Staroboryspilskaya Street, then along Boryspilskaya and Pryvokzalna Streets toward the Darnytsia Bridge.

from the Boryspil Highway, traffic is directed onto Staroboryspilskaya Street, then along Boryspilskaya and Pryvokzalna Streets toward the Darnytsia Bridge. For passenger vehicles: the detour runs along Mykola Bazhan Avenue to the Dnipro Embankment toward the Darnytsia Bridge and the Paton Bridge.

Patrol officers are stationed at key intersections to regulate traffic flow and are urging drivers to strictly follow traffic rules.

This information is reported with reference to the Kyiv Patrol Police.

Following the ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, the South Bridge and the metro were damaged.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

Read us on