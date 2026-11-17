Due to Russian attacks, traffic on the North and South Bridges was temporarily suspended on November 17. Because of these restrictions, bus and trolleybus routes in Kyiv were changed: some vehicles were rerouted to other crossings, while the number of vehicles on certain routes was increased.

According to the municipal utility, public transportation was reorganized using temporary routes due to the closure of the two bridges. Specifically, buses that previously used the North and South Bridges were rerouted via the Podil Bridge and the Darnytsia Bridge.

At the same time, the terminal stops for some trolleybus routes have been changed to ensure passenger transportation despite the traffic restrictions.

Several bus routes have been rerouted via the Podil Bridge. Specifically, buses No. 21, No. 73, and No. 101 now run to the “Kontraktova Ploshcha” metro station on Nyzhniy Val Street.

Bus No. 31-TR travels via Hlybochytska Street to the “Lukianivska” metro station.

The changes also affect trolleybus service. Specifically:

Trolleybuses No. 30 and No. 31 run from the “Lukyanivska” and “Kadetskyi Hai” metro stations to the “Pochaina” metro station.

Trolleybus No. 44 operates on the route “Pivnichna Street – Arkhipenko Street.”

Trolleybus No. 50 continues to operate with an increased number of vehicles on the route.

In addition, some buses have been rerouted via the Darnytsia Bridge. According to Kyivpastrans, routes No. 22 and No. 91 now run across this bridge.

The number of buses on Route No. 22-TR has also been increased.

“Kyivpastrans” emphasized that traffic restrictions on the North and South Bridges have been implemented temporarily due to the consequences of enemy strikes on the capital.

However, the company’s statement did not specify how long the closures will last or when public transportation will return to its usual routes.

The transit operator also did not specify whether the bridge structures themselves were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Passengers were urged to take these changes into account in advance when planning their trips around the city.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Russia attacked the North and South Bridges in Kyiv with missiles – Klitschko.

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On the morning of October 4, during a drone attack, a Russian suicide drone exploded on the roadway of the North Bridge in Kyiv.

As a result of the October 4 attack on the capital’s Northern Bridge, a heating main was damaged. Because of this, the Desnianskyi district temporarily lost its hot water supply.

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