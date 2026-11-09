In Kyiv, a drunk man smashed the window of a Lexus with a rock and fell asleep inside the car

In Kyiv, a 24-year-old man was notified of his status as a suspect after he smashed the window of a Lexus with a rock, broke into the car, and fell asleep inside. He faces up to three years of restricted freedom for his actions.

According to law enforcement officials, the 24-year-old Kyiv resident was heavily intoxicated when he arrived at a gas station in the Dniprovskyi district. There, he decided to break into a parked car that did not belong to him.

“At first, the suspect tried to smash the vehicle’s window with a trash can, but later found a rock, used it to break the glass, climbed into the car, and fell asleep,” police said.

During a breathalyzer test, the “Drager” device, according to law enforcement officials, registered a blood alcohol level of 2.26 per mille.

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Investigators informed the detainee that he was suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the inviolability of the home.

The penalty under this article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of up to three years.

This was reported on November 9 by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Earlier, a 23-year-old resident of Kulykiv in the Lviv region was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison for the unlawful seizure of a vehicle and theft from an electronics store.

In Khmelnytskyi, police detained a 57-year-old man who stabbed an acquaintance during a conflict. The victim was hospitalized, and the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

Earlier, in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, police officers fired their weapons at an aggressive dog that was hiding in a residential building and attacking people.

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