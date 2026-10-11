In Kyiv, power went out in four districts following the Russian Federation's attack on October 11

On October 11, emergency power outages were reported in parts of the Obolon, Podil, Shevchenkivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv due to an attack by the Russian Federation. Utility workers are already working to restore power, and due to the power outage, electric transit service in these districts has been temporarily suspended.

According to DTEK, specialists are working to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible.

The power outage has also caused disruptions at shopping centers. In particular, Gorodok Gallery and Dream in Obolon are currently without power.

No information has yet been released regarding the exact timing of the restoration of power and public transit service.

This was reported by DTEK.

Earlier, power outage schedules for the Kyiv region on October 11 were published.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

On Saturday, October 10, electricity consumption restrictions will be implemented in some regions of Ukraine. For industry and businesses, power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock, while hourly power outages are planned for all categories of consumers. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

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