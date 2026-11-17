On the night of and in the morning of November 17, Russian troops attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. Amid the explosions, train service on the Green Line of the metro was temporarily suspended. Reports are also circulating online about yet another attempt to strike Kyiv’s bridges.

Metro train service on the “green” line between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations has been temporarily suspended. This is due to damage to the capital’s metro infrastructure caused by yet another nighttime shelling of Kyiv.

Currently, trains are running only on the underground section—from the “Syrets” station to the “Vydubychi” station. The Kyiv City State Administration has promised to provide further updates on changes to the schedule and the timeline for resuming service on the “Osokorky”–“Chervonyi Khutir” section.

The Northern and Southern Bridges in Kyiv were closed following Russian strikes: public transportation has rerouted.

Russia attacked the North and South Bridges in Kyiv with missiles, according to Klitschko.

Earlier, the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which had been damaged by a drone, was repaired.

On the morning of October 4, during a drone attack, a Russian suicide drone exploded on the roadway of the Northern Bridge in Kyiv.

As a result of the October 4 attack on the capital’s Northern Bridge, a heating main was damaged. Because of this, the Desnianskyi district temporarily lost its hot water supply.

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