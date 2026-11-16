Tram and trolleybus service has begun to resume in Kyiv

In the afternoon of November 16, ground-based electric transit services are gradually resuming in the capital. Specialists from “Kyivpastrans” have begun returning trams and trolleybuses to their routes, while temporary buses will continue to operate until the end of the day.

The buses that have been temporarily covering the electric transit routes will operate until the end of the day. Passenger service will also continue along the red and green metro lines.

The following routes have been designated for this purpose:

No. 1-M — “Palats Sportu” Metro Station — “Lisova” Metro Station;

No. 1-MA — “Lisova” Metro Station — “Arsenalska” Metro Station;

No. 1-MD — “Darnitsa” Metro Station — “Palats Sportu” Metro Station;

No. 3-M — “Vydubychi” Metro Station — “Osokorky” Metro Station;

No. 22-TL — Trostyanetska Street — “Lybidska” Metro Station.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

As a reminder, Kyiv will not be able to completely replace electric transit with buses, the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

Earlier, Zelenskyy ordered the preparation of backup transportation plans for Kyiv.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles. As a result of the nighttime attack, the bridge’s road surface, the trolleybus overhead wire system, and a power line were damaged.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

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