In Kyiv, the air raid alert lasted seven minutes on the morning of November 12

As of 7:01 a.m. on November 12, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat from Russian drones. The alert in the capital lasted seven minutes.

A yellow alert level was declared in the capital. At 7:08 a.m., the all-clear was sounded.

Prior to this, Russia had attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and explosions were heard in the capital.

As a reminder, Russia attacked an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, leaving part of the district without power.

The Russian strike on the Khmelnytskyi region damaged a facility, and one person was injured.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on November 10.

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