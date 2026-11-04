Water service in Kyiv has been fully restored following disruptions

Water service has been fully restored in Kyiv. Water pressure in the distribution networks has already stabilized, and all of the city’s pumping stations have returned to normal operation. This was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to Klitschko, water service in the capital is currently operating without restrictions. Water pressure in the networks meets regulatory standards, so water supply has been fully restored. “Water service has been fully restored in the capital. Water pressure in Kyiv’s water supply networks has been stabilized and meets regulatory standards,” the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, November 4.

He also reported that all of the capital’s water and sewage pumping stations are operating normally. This means that the system is once again functioning as usual, with no reports of current disruptions.

At the same time, utility services continue to monitor its operation. Specialists from “Kyivvodokanal” are monitoring the condition of the water supply and wastewater systems to maintain a stable water supply and ensure the proper functioning of the sewer system. “Specialists from Kyivvodokanal continue to monitor the operation of the capital’s water supply and wastewater systems,” Vitali Klitschko assured.

Water service has been partially restored in Kyiv following disruptions to the water supply. Utility specialists worked continuously throughout the night to restore the system.

As a result of enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, Kyivvodokanal’s main water supply facilities lost power on November 3. As a result, water service in the city is temporarily unavailable in some areas, though it is already being restored on the Left Bank.

Russian troops also attacked a shopping center in Odesa, causing a fire. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading.

On the night of November 3–4, Russia launched 310 attack drones at Ukraine, including 81 jet-powered ones. As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 272 enemy UAVs, with more than 20 still in the air.

The Air Force noted that combat operations continued even after the preliminary results were released.

Read us on