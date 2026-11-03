Tram and trolleybus service in Kyiv has been completely suspended; additional buses have been put into service – Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, tram and trolleybus service will be temporarily suspended starting the evening of November 3. This is due to a critical situation in the capital’s power grid caused by Russian shelling. The Kyiv City State Administration announced the launch of additional ground transportation routes.

Buses will cover



some of the routes, but they will not be able to fully replace electric transit. “The



Metro is currently operating as usual. However, its continued operation will depend on the situation in the power grid. Tram and trolleybus service will resume once the situation in the power grid stabilizes,” the statement said.

Buses will replace trolleybuses on the following routes:

• No. 3TR – Zaliznychnyi District – Sports Palace;

• No. 4TR – Svobody Ave. – “Ploshcha Ukrainskykh Heroiv” Metro Station;

• No. 6TR – Minsky District – Independence Square;

• No. 8TR – Smilianska St. – “Plaza of Ukrainian Heroes” Metro Station;

• No. 11TR – National Museum of Architecture and Life in Ukraine – Bagrynova Hill;

• No. 14TR – Botanical Garden – Central Railway Station;

• No. 17TR – Kosmonavtiv Square – “Ploshcha Ukrayins’kykh Heroiv” Metro Station;

• No. 23TR – Mriy Street – “Lukyanivska” Metro Station;

• No. 24TR – Pivnichna Street – Svobody Avenue;

• No. 26TR – Svobody Avenue – “Nyvky” Metro Station;

• No. 27TR – “Pochaina” Metro Station – “Kyiv-Volynskyi” Railway Station;

• No. 28TR – Svobody Ave. – “Lukyanivska” Metro Station;

• No. 29TR – Darnytska Square – “Kurenivka” train platform;

• No. 30TR – Miloslavska Street – Kadetsky Hai Street;

• No. 31TR – Miloslavska Street – “Lukyanivska” Metro Station;

• No. 32TR – Pivnichna St. – Soshenka St.;

• No. 33TR – Minsky District – Pivdennyi Railway Station;

• No. 35TR – Svobody Ave. – Kadetsky Hai St.;

• No. 36TR – Pivnichna St. – Chornobylska St.;

• No. 37TR – Miloslavska St. – “Lisova” Metro Station;

• No. 38TR – “Vydubychi” Metro Station – Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II;

• No. 40TR – Kadetsky Hai St. – Sports Palace;

• No. 41TR – Toulouse St. – “Svyatoshyn” Metro Station;

• No. 42TR – Olzhycha St. – “Lybidska” Metro Station;

• No. 43TR – Kibcenter – Darnytska Square;

• No. 44TR – Pivnichna Street – Stepan Bandera Avenue;

• No. 45TR – “Vystavkovyi Tsentr” Metro Station – “Vasylkivska” Metro Station;

• No. 47TR – Miloslavska St. – “Minska” Metro Station;

• No. 50KR – Miloslavska St. – Darnytska Square;

• No. 50TR – Miloslavska St. – “Lybidska” Metro Station.

Buses will replace trams on the following routes:

• No. 1TR – Mykhailivska Borshchahivka – “Starovokzalna” station;

• No. 3T – “Jules Verne” Station – “Starovokzalna” Station;

• No. 12T – Pushcha-Vodytsia – Taras Shevchenko Square;

• No. 14T – Vidradnyi Ave. – Kontraktova Square;

• No. 16T – Kontraktova Square – “Heroes of the Dnipro” Metro Station;

• No. 19T – Kontraktova Square – Taras Shevchenko Square;

• No. 22T – Voskresensky Ave. – ZZBK;

• No. 27T – Miloslavska St. – “Poznyaki” Metro Station;

• No. 28T – Miloslavska Street – “Lisova” Metro Station;

• No. 29T – “Boryspilskaya” Metro Station – “Lisova” Metro Station.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As a reminder, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital on November 3 due to significant damage to facilities at the Kyiv regional power distribution hub caused by shelling from Russia.

On November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. As a result of the enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, the main water supply facilities of Kyivvodokanal were left without power on November 3.





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