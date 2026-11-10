In Kyiv, law enforcement officers arrested a man on suspicion of raping a woman

Law enforcement officers detained a 49-year-old resident of the Kyiv region who is suspected of raping a woman in the Dnipro district of the capital.

According to the investigation, the suspect went to visit an acquaintance and, taking advantage of the host’s absence, drank alcohol with the host’s partner. The suspect then overpowered the victim and committed acts of a sexual nature against her.

As a result of the attack, the woman sustained numerous bodily injuries and was hospitalized for medical treatment. Police detained the suspect directly at the scene of the crime. The Dnipro District Prosecutor’s Office notified the man that he is suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to five years.

Source: Kyiv Police.

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