Kyiv has appointed an official responsible for ensuring the capital's essential services

Andriy Tkachov, Acting Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, signed an order appointing Farkhad Guliev as Deputy Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. In his new position, he will be responsible for ensuring the capital’s essential services, as well as its security and resilience under martial law.

Prior to the start of the full-scale invasion, Farkhad Guliev worked as a lawyer. In 2022, he voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he rose through the ranks from a soldier in a combat unit to leadership positions in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As a reminder, on July 21, Andriy Tkachov was appointed acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Prior to this appointment, he served as first deputy to the former head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Timur Tkachenko from his position as head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. The corresponding decree was published on the President’s website on Thursday, July 16.

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