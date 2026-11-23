An apartment has been put up for sale in Kyiv in a building at 25 Skoropadskyi Street (formerly Tolstoy Street), which is linked to one of the stories of the Stalinist repressions of 1937. It was here that the retoucher Vladimir Tsetnarovsky lived; he was arrested for allegedly adding a face of Leon Trotsky to a newspaper photograph.

The author of a social media post drew attention to this unusual historical discovery. He explained that he stumbled upon the listing for the apartment by chance and recognized the address from a story included in the book *KGB Archives*.

According to that story, Volodymyr Tsetsnarovsky worked as a retoucher for the newspaper *Kommunist*. In May 1937, he was arrested. One of the alleged reasons for his persecution was that he had added an image of Leon Trotsky’s face to a photograph for the newspaper—a face that supposedly could be seen among the tree branches.

After her husband’s arrest, his wife burned the letters he had written to her. This became part of the family’s tragic history linked to the repressions.

At the time, the building was designated for employees of the newspaper *Kommunist*. Tsetsnarovsky’s colleagues, who were also interrogated as part of this case, lived nearby.

What makes the listing particularly intriguing is that the apartment number being sold is not specified. According to the author of the post, the artist lived in apartment No. 58, while two witnesses in the case lived in apartments No. 74 and No. 88. Therefore, it is currently unknown whether the apartment in the listing is directly connected to any of them.

At the same time, the photos of the apartment show old doors, window frames, and parquet flooring, which, the author of the post speculates, may date back to the events of 1937.

Thus, an ordinary real estate listing has drawn attention to a building with a complex history, one that preserves the memory of a little-known chapter in Stalin’s repressions.

Source: KGB files.

As a reminder, items belonging to “Titanic” passengers were sold at auction for record sums.

A Van Gogh painting was sold in New York for a record $190.4 million.

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