Explosions were heard in Kyiv following a ballistic threat; a restaurant in Obolon was hit

Russian terrorists have been attacking Kyiv from the air since the morning of October 10. The capital has just come under fire from ballistic missiles.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv amid an air raid alert. Prior to this, the military had warned of a ballistic missile threat.

At 1:58 p.m., the Air Force reported a high-speed target moving toward Kyiv from the Sumy region. A minute later, the military warned of a threat of ballistic missile strikes from Bryansk.

Later, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a restaurant building in Kyiv’s Obolon district had been hit. At another location, missiles struck the courtyard of a residential building.

As a reminder, at approximately 1:00 p.m., it was reported that due to a power outage from external power supply centers, train service and escalator operation in the metro had been temporarily suspended.

Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.

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