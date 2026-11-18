On the morning of November 18, a drone alert was issued in Kyiv, after which an explosion was heard in the city. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell in an open area in the Darnytskyi district.

Residents also reported a power outage in the Poznyaki neighborhood immediately after the explosion. Information regarding the cause of the outage and the possible consequences of the attack is still being verified.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reports that information regarding casualties and damage is also being verified.

As a reminder, part of Left-Bank Kyiv will be temporarily without heating.

Emergency repairs have been completed in Kyiv following the strike on the Obolon district.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were recorded in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi.

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