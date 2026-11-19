Over the past three months, the number of apartments available for rent in Kyiv has increased by 87%. At the same time, the average rent for a one-room apartment has fallen by 9% over the past year and now stands at 15,000 hryvnias per month. The Darnytskyi district saw the most new listings, while the cheapest one-bedroom apartments are available in the Desnianskyi district.

There are now significantly more vacant apartments on the capital’s rental market. Over the past three months, landlords have been more active in listing properties on classifieds websites, so people looking for a place to live now have plenty to choose from. The number of listings increased most noticeably in September. In just one month, the number of apartments available for rent increased by 49%. The trend continued in October, but the growth was not as rapid—only 12%.

Overall, over the course of three months, the number of rental listings in Kyiv increased by 87%. At the same time, analysts note that the pace at which new listings are appearing is gradually slowing down. In other words, there are now significantly more apartments on the market, but the growth is no longer as rapid as it was at the beginning of fall.

According to LUN’s estimates, the capital’s total rental stock amounts to at least 313,000 apartments. This figure includes all units available for rent, including those already occupied by tenants. Therefore, this number should not be confused with the number of active listings. It reflects the overall size of the market, rather than the number of apartments currently seeking new tenants. The Darnytskyi district has seen the most new listings. Meanwhile, the cheapest one-bedroom apartments can be found in the Desnianskyi district. On average, rent for such housing there costs about 8,000 hryvnias per month.

How Much Does It Cost to Rent an Apartment in Kyiv

The increase in the number of listings is occurring against a backdrop of falling prices. Compared to the same period last year, apartment rents in the capital have become cheaper. This is most noticeable in the case of three-room apartments.

According to LUN, the average cost of renting an apartment in Kyiv is currently as follows:

One-bedroom apartment — 15,000 hryvnias per month, or approximately $330. The price has dropped by 9% over the past year.

Two-room apartment — 21,000 hryvnias, about $460. The annual decrease is also 9%.

Three-room apartment — 35,000 hryvnias, or approximately $760. Over the past year, the rent for such apartments has fallen by 12%.

At the same time, prices can vary significantly even within the same neighborhood. The cost is influenced by the condition of the apartment, the quality of the renovations, the building’s location, and its proximity to the metro and other public transportation. Therefore, the average price provides only a general idea of the market, and specific listings can be either cheaper or significantly more expensive.

The increase in the number of apartments available for rent gives potential tenants more opportunities to compare options and take their time making a decision. Landlords, on the other hand, have to contend with greater competition: to find tenants, it’s important to set a price that reflects the condition of the apartment and aligns with nearby listings.

Consequently, the selection of apartments for rent in Kyiv has grown significantly this fall, while average prices have fallen over the past year. The cheapest one-bedroom apartments among the listed districts are in the Desnianskyi District, where the average monthly rent is 8,000 hryvnias. This is according to data from the LUN analytical service, which is available to the media.

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