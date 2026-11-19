On the evening of Thursday, November 19, 2026, as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, the main building of the Mykhailo Dragomanov Ukrainian State University sustained damage; in particular, the blast wave shattered 40 windows.

The university noted that the main building is a cultural heritage site of the capital and a historical landmark that is valuable not only to the university community but also to Kyiv’s cultural heritage as a whole.

The university emphasized that Russian strikes are destroying not only infrastructure but also Ukraine’s educational and scientific environment; however, they stressed that damage to classrooms, laboratories, and libraries will not halt the pursuit of knowledge and development. During the same attack on the capital, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral and diplomatic mission buildings were also damaged.

Source: Mykhailo Dragomanov National University of Ukraine.

Debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of the Brazilian Embassy in Kyiv during a Russian attack on the central part of the capital on Thursday, November 19, 2026; there were no casualties or structural damage.

Austria’s Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Beate Mainl-Raisinger, confirmed that the Austrian embassy building sustained damage as a result of the Russian airstrike on Kyiv on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital sustained damage. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On November 19, the Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

Read us on