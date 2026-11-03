Emergency power outages have been implemented in the capital due to significant damage to facilities at the Kyiv regional power hub caused by shelling from the Russian Federation.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the power supply situation in the city remains extremely difficult, as the enemy has damaged both power generation facilities and power transmission systems throughout the country.

This critical emergency has caused disruptions in the operation of Kyiv’s critical infrastructure, including interruptions in the water supply and delays in public electric transit. Specialists from “Kyivvodokanal” are working to stabilize the voltage to restore water supply, and in areas with the most acute electricity shortages, they are setting up warming centers where residents can warm up and charge their electronic devices.

Source: Statement by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As a reminder, on November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. As a result of the enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, Kyivvodokanal’s main water supply facilities lost power on November 3.

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