On November 27, work will begin on erecting the main New Year’s tree on St. Sophia Square in the capital. The work is scheduled to be completed by December 4, and the festive venue will open on December 6, St. Nicholas Day. No large-scale events will be held.

The tree will be 16 meters tall. This year’s design concept is called “Light Within”—it features a decorated space inside the tree, a fairground booth, and a children’s train.

The installation, decoration, and maintenance of the festive venue are funded by the private sector. No funds from the city budget will be used.

Source: Klitschko

In Kyiv, the country’s main Christmas tree, standing 18 meters tall, will be erected for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. It will be decorated in the traditional green and red colors of the winter holidays. Everyone is invited to participate in creating the festive installation.

The state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” plans to harvest over 75,000 fir, pine, and spruce trees for the winter holidays. Some of the trees were grown on special plantations, while the rest will be harvested as part of forest maintenance. It is not yet known exactly when the sale of Christmas trees will begin or how much they will cost—these details are still being finalized.

Seasonal markets selling natural coniferous trees and New Year’s decorations will be open in the capital until December 31.

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