An investigation is underway in Kyiv into negligence and alleged collusion in Kyivvodokanal's procurement activities involving associates of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers

Following a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on January 9, 2026—which resulted in four deaths and left part of the capital without heat and water—law enforcement authorities opened a criminal investigation into possible official negligence. The investigation is examining the city’s preparedness to operate under shelling, the protection of critical infrastructure, and the procurement practices of municipal utilities.

On January 15, the Kyiv police launched an investigation into official negligence that resulted in serious consequences.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials seized documents related to the capital’s preparedness for operations during attacks, the protection of critical infrastructure, and related procurement. The names of the institutions are anonymized in the court rulings; however, the context of the documents suggests that they refer to the Kyiv City Council, the Kyiv City State Administration, and the enterprises under their jurisdiction. Among the entities mentioned in the case files are PJSC “AK ‘Kyivvodokanal’” and Municipal Enterprise “Kyivteploenergo.”

The case files include the conclusions of experts involved in analyzing the documents. They determined that Kyiv’s development strategy and municipal programs were updated “with significant delay.”

Furthermore, despite the availability of funds in the city budget, the city failed to provide “adequate funding for critical infrastructure operators.” As a result, the deadlines for completing the relevant work were postponed until the end of 2026.

The consequences, which are being investigated, included disruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply following the attack on January 9, 2026.

The total amount of damage in the case files was estimated at 29.15 million UAH in unplanned expenses. Specifically:

11.48 million hryvnias — assistance to 287 Kyiv residents whose apartments were damaged;

14.02 million UAH — expenses incurred by municipal housing management agencies;

1.51 million UAH — funds from the state budget;

2.14 million UAH — expenses of the joint-stock company.

Regarding utility companies, investigators gained access to the source documents of the municipal enterprise “Kyivteploenergo.” These include reports, cost estimates, and commercial proposals related to the construction of engineering protection for combined heat and power plants, backup power supplies, the installation of a cogeneration unit, and the procurement of power equipment.

Law enforcement officials are paying particular attention to procurements aimed at enhancing the resilience of energy infrastructure facilities against Russian attacks.

The court rulings provide the most detailed description of the procurements made by PJSC “AK ‘Kyivvodokanal.’” As noted in the documents, all of these were aimed at ensuring backup power for water supply and wastewater treatment systems.

In particular, the ruling mentions the purchase of nine diesel generators for 243.41 million hryvnias on December 19, 2025. This refers to a direct purchase previously reported by “Nashi Hroshi.” According to investigators, the technical specifications for the equipment “contain certain discriminatory features regarding other manufacturers.”

To ensure the generators’ operation, “Kyivvodokanal” also entered into three agreements to purchase equipment with a total value of 58.85 million hryvnias.

Investigators believe that the equipment was supplied at prices inflated by 20–30%. Energygroup LLC served as the contractor under these agreements.

The case files also mention a probable “illegal scheme” which, according to investigators, the company and the water utility may have used to embezzle budget funds.

According to the scheme described by investigators, the company initially received 18 direct contracts worth 9.46 million hryvnias for the design of backup power systems. Subsequently, it was awarded seven additional construction contracts with a total value of 320.69 million hryvnias.

According to the case files, “Energygroup” was the sole participant in these tenders. Investigators believe this “indicates prior collusion” and “the artificial creation of anti-competitive practices.”

Furthermore, according to law enforcement officials, the company plans to supply Chinese-made Schneider Electric converters at prices inflated by 15–20%.

In total, at the time this article was prepared, 57 contracts between Kyivvodokanal and Energygroup LLC totaling 599.64 million hryvnias were registered in the Prozorro system. Thus, Kyivvodokanal has become the company’s largest client.

At the same time, “Energygroup” is one of the leading contractors for a number of regional power distribution companies. The company has also been mentioned in reports regarding the redistribution of the transformer market.

Energygroup LLC was registered in late 2015 in Dnipro under the name “Best Production.” In the spring of 2016, the company changed its name, moved to Kharkiv, and came under the ownership and management of its current owner and director, Maksym Desyatkov.

In total, the company has contracts worth 3.94 billion hryvnias. Of this amount, 2.13 billion hryvnias are with eight regional power distribution companies, seven of which are part of the state-owned group JSC “Ukrainian Distribution Networks” (UDN).

Maksym Desyatkov also heads Estate Energy LLC and is its co-owner along with Iryna Garmash.

Iryna Garmash is the wife of Andriy Garmash, the former head of the Kharkiv Metro municipal enterprise. Since 2024, he has held a management position in the Construction Department of the Kharkiv City Council.

Until September 2026, Viktoria Belotska was a co-founder of “Estate Energy” — the wife of Oleksiy Belotsky, who was appointed acting CEO of the state-owned company “Ukrainian Distribution Networks” in August 2026.

Prior to that, Oleksiy Belotsky served as director of the Capital Construction Department of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, was an advisor to the Kharkiv Regional State Administration on infrastructure development, head of the economics and finance division at JSC “Ukrainian Distribution Networks,” and an advisor to the minister.

From November 2023 to July 2026, Belotsky served as Deputy CEO of JSC “Ukrainian Energy Machines.”

In addition, “Energygroup” is registered at the same address as JSC “Ukrainian Energy Machines,” where Oleksiy Belotsky served as deputy general director.

The Kyiv investigation is not the only one in which law enforcement agencies are examining the company’s activities.

Documents and contracts belonging to “Energygroup” were seized during searches conducted as part of a criminal investigation into the procurement of cogeneration units for the municipal enterprise “Kharkiv Heating Networks.”

Thus, law enforcement officials are examining not only the circumstances surrounding Kyiv’s preparations for Russian attacks but also a series of procurements related to backup power for critical infrastructure. The circumstances and assessments of the investigation described in the court rulings relate to the law enforcement agencies’ theories and do not, in and of themselves, constitute a court-established finding of guilt against the individuals involved.

This is reported in the court rulings.

As a reminder, Kyiv’s water supply and sewage system is only partially prepared for emergencies. Despite receiving over 100 generators, the backup equipment cannot fully replace the centralized power supply, so the risk of system disruptions remains.

A day earlier, water pressure dropped in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage.

Prior to that, water pressure in Kyiv had also dropped due to a power outage affecting the infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in Bila Tserkva, the water supply will be shut off due to a drone strike.

Read us on