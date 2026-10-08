Kyiv has lifted emergency power outages and returned to using the previously announced schedules. Earlier in the morning, emergency restrictions were imposed on the instructions of NPC “Ukrenergo” due to damage to energy infrastructure resulting from a massive Russian attack and power outages affecting consumers in several regions.

DTEK emphasized that during the implementation of emergency measures, the usual schedules do not apply, and the duration and timing of power outages may differ from what was predicted. At present, power companies have managed to stabilize the situation in the capital and restore power supply according to hourly schedules.

This was reported by DTEK.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and monitored the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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