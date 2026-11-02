Emergency power outages in the capital, which had previously been implemented due to enemy shelling of power grid facilities, have been lifted.

Utility workers have stabilized the situation, so the city has returned to its scheduled power-saving measures.

Source: DTEK.

As of the morning of November 2, consumers in nine regions of Ukraine remained without power due to Russian shelling. In parts of the country, hourly power outages of up to 2.5 shifts are in effect, with the most severe power shortages occurring in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions.

Last week, Russia carried out 94 targeted strikes against Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas infrastructure. A total of 208 incidents were recorded, resulting in damage to or destruction of facilities in the sector.

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