A shooting occurred in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv, resulting in one death and one injury. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Preliminary findings indicate that a conflict broke out outdoors among a group of men. During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a non-lethal pistol and fired several shots at his opponents.

One of the victims died from his injuries, while the other was hospitalized.

“Law enforcement officers have detained the shooter. All circumstances of the incident are being investigated,” the police stated.

The Kyiv City Department of the National Police reported this on Telegram.

Additionally, a shooting occurred near a hospital in Kyiv, and one person was injured.

At the Pechersk Territorial Recruitment Center in Kyiv, a draft dodger opened fire on military personnel and police officers.

Law enforcement identified and detained a man suspected of murdering a serviceman at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kharkiv.

In Lviv, a man stabbed a soldier from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center; the court has handed down a verdict.

Read us on