A fraudster who defrauded a volunteer of nearly 900,000 hryvnias will stand trial in Kyiv

Investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department in Kyiv, in collaboration with the cyber police, have completed a pretrial investigation and filed an indictment against a Kyiv resident who defrauded a volunteer who is a former military servicemember.

The suspect posted ads on social media offering to sell drone parts, even though he did not have the goods in stock. To obtain payment, he demanded full prepayment and used bank accounts belonging to third parties registered as sole proprietors. The victim transferred nearly 900,000 hryvnias for an order of spare parts intended for military use.

The suspect was exposed in July of this year. He will be tried for fraud committed through prior conspiracy by a group of individuals on an especially large scale. The suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

Source: Kyiv Police.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an indictment has been filed against an organized group that stole money from citizens through phishing websites posing as the state platform “eDopomoga.” According to the prosecutor’s office, the perpetrators obtained bank details and stole nearly 1 million hryvnias.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, scammers were swindling money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The criminals send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay a 30 UAH customs fee for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to investigators, defrauded citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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