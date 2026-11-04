Emergency power outages have been reinstated in Kyiv and the surrounding region

On November 4, at the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages were reinstated in the capital and the Kyiv region. The hourly outage schedules are currently not in effect.

Utility workers continue to repair damaged facilities.

Emergency restrictions have also been implemented in other regions, particularly in the Chernihiv region, where five rounds of emergency power outages have been implemented.

Source: DTEK

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet-powered drone struck a power facility in Kyiv, causing power and water outages in many areas of the capital.

Since the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been underway, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.

On the night of and morning of November 3, 2026, Russian forces carried out a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Facilities in 10 regions were targeted, and emergency power outages are being implemented in those areas due to the effects of the shelling. In some regions, the airstrikes are still ongoing.

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